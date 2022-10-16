Rome. Another tragedy at work in Rome. It took place yesterday at 2 pm in a small villa in via della Nocetta, in the Gianicolense district of Rome. A 47-year-old Moldovan worker fell from the roof while he was carrying out work. The man died shortly after. On the spot, in addition to the men of the Labor Inspectorate, the Monteverde police and the Scientific Police. The body is now at the disposal of the judicial authority. Also yesterday another serious accident at work in the capital took place in a restaurant in via Borgo Pigneto, on the outskirts of Prenestina. A 26-year-old boy, an employee of the restaurant, was hit by an electric shock while using an electric plate for gastronomic use. The young man was rescued by the 118 health workers and transported to the San Giovanni hospital. On the spot, in addition to the Labor Inspectorate of Rome, the carabinieri of the Torpignattara station. Plate area seized.