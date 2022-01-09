One million in loan and 13.5 million for the right of redemption: these are the figures with which Sergio Oliveira will join Roma in the next few hours, perhaps tomorrow. The Porto midfielder will be Mourinho’s second reinforcement after Maitland-Niles, already on the pitch against Juventus today.

WAIT

–

Immediately after the arrival and the official status of Oliveira, Roma will dedicate themselves to thinning out the squad and making the salaries lighter. But first Pinto and the Friedkins thought about the incoming market, making the winger and midfielder available to Mourinho. The first has arrived, the second is expected shortly. And maybe with his arrival it will be easier to forget Juventus. Mou did not mention names, but said: “Whoever arrives will have a psychological profile more suited to what we want”.