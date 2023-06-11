Rome, another child forgotten in the car: rescued by firefighters and carabinieri

Another child locked in the car by mistake was saved in Rome, in the Garbatella district. According to Il Corriere della Sera, the rescue by firefighters and carabinieri took place on Wednesday evening: the same day as the tragedy at Cecchignola, where a one-year-old girl died after being left in the car by her father.

Today the deputy prosecutor Paolo Ielo will entrust the task of the autopsy which will be carried out immediately at the forensic medicine institute of the Tor Vergata hospital. It will be necessary to ascertain the causes and timing of the child’s death, left for at least seven hours in the parking lot of a nursery school in via dei Fucilieri. According to Il Corriere, the investigators are trying to ascertain whether the father, the police officer Sandro La Tona, was experiencing a stressful period from a personal or professional point of view and whether or not the anti-abandonment alarm device was present on the car , mandatory according to the highway code.