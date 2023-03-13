After the defeat at the Olimpico with Sassuolo, criticism of the direction of the match and the reaction of the centre-back who left the Giallorossi with 10 players. And there are those who speak of a conspiracy: “Being teased really isn’t”

The overtaking operation on Lazio has failed for now, as has the possibility of grabbing second place. However, what infuriates most of the Roma players is not the bad defeat remedied at the Olimpico against Sassuolo, but the treatment that – according to the Giallorossi supporters – the referee Fabbri and the Var Pairetto would have reserved for Mourinho’s team (absent on the bench for disqualification). A one-way race direction for the fans, “caused” by the fuss raised by the Friedkin club and by the Special One after the face-to-face between the coach and the fourth match official Marco Serra which took place in Cremona. In the crosshairs of social network users and radio listeners dedicated to the world of Rome, Marash Kumbulla also ended up, the centre-back guilty of having left 10 of the team for a reaction foul on Berardi. See also Women's Federal Cup: Boca and UAI Urquiza, the finalists

Vendetta — To unleash the anger of the Roma universe is the suspicion of having suffered the consequences of the “Greenhouse effect”. “Roma has limits, but referee Fabbri followed orders perfectly, he’ll make a career” is Lucio’s comment on Twitter, one of the few who – despite his anger – manages to keep his tone calm. Giuseppe replies: “It can be okay to lose, but not to be taken for a ride. From everyone: Pairetto, Var who does not see obvious handball, Fabbri who does not see Berardi’s kicks. To err is human, to persevere is diabolical”. There are also those who are asking Roma to take legal action: “Why don’t the fans take action against referee Fabbri with a class action for the damage caused to the fans themselves? Those who buy the ticket with great economic sacrifices cannot accept abuses by those who exercise power”.

Bad game — However, not everyone praises the conspiracy. For example, Valentina focuses on the team’s responsibilities: “It’s true, Fabbri has made several refereeing errors. But from here to blame him entirely seems exaggerated to me. We have to take our responsibilities, we didn’t play with the usual defensive solidity. It’s our fault.” Davide instead lists the factors that contributed to collecting 4 goals at home: “Thursday Kumbulla builds, today he destroys everything. He is the symbolic face of a team that has gone from great games to nightmarish games since 1927. It’s all so mediocre, like Fabbri”. See also There will be no excess opportunities for Paunovic at Chivas

Kumbulla — The criticisms of Marash Kumbulla are also inevitable. The man who had decided the match against Real Sociedad – scoring the second Roma goal – and who yesterday left the team in 10 for the entire second half after kicking Berardi. Also in this case someone tries to defend the player: “Berardi extends his right foot on Kumbulla and he doesn’t react violently. He pushes him with his foot as if to say: “Oh what are you doing!?!”. Fabbri and Pairetto ruin Roma-Sassuolo”. But most of the fans point the finger at the Abanese. On Twitter, Christian doesn’t give discounts to the former Verona player: “Kumbulla hanged the game from us, when he plays he almost always does damage. For me, the coach is wrong to leave Mancini out because he is warned, I am convinced that if Kumbulla does not get thrown out, in the second half with Dybala you will never lose ”. An angry reaction from dozens of fans, who forced the player to close the comments under his latest tweet published a few hours before the start of yesterday’s match. After Fabbri’s final whistle, in fact, several users vented their anger under the defender’s post. See also Unión Magdalena, champion of the B 2021 after its controversial rise

March 13 – 12:38

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Rome #anger #pass #Fabbri #Pairetto #targeted #social #networks #Kumbulla..