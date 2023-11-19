The Giallorossi club is listening to offers: the English central defender and more are on the list

Massimo Cecchini – Rome

Let’s face it: the shadow of the Saudi League also has its charm, made essentially of petrodollars. So even Roma, struggling with technical and market problems, are thinking about it. In fact, in recent days the rumor had spread that Arab football might be interested first and foremost in Smalling, who had just recently renewed his contract for two years.

Smalling — The impression is that the Englishman’s priority is first and foremost to return to the field (hardly before December), then we’ll see. Given the long stop (three months), Roma would be ready to consider an offer, despite knowing that in January they would have to sign not one centre-back, but two. See also Final standings, top scorer, relegated: 90-minute predictions from the Premier League standings

spinazzola — Different story for Spinazzola. The full-back, always plagued by physical problems, had already been sought by the Saudis in August. Now, with the contract expiring in June and with the club’s desire to possibly renew at much lower prices than the current 3 million, Middle Eastern flattery could become relevant again.

dybala and mou — Finally there is the Dybala issue. La Joya is very popular in Arabia and always has a 12 million release clause. Therefore if the performance at the end of the season, due to injuries, was deficient, a farewell would also be possible. End credits on José Mourinho, to whom the Saudi League is ready to build golden bridges to have him. In reality, the Special One, if he doesn’t renew (as it seems) with Roma, is more attracted to a big team from the Champions League (Newcastle style), but the Arab court does not leave him insensitive. All thanks to petrodollars. See also Ferrari F1-75 | The technical sheet of the Rossa of Leclerc and Sainz