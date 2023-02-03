Rome and Paris are going to send an air defense system (air defense) jointly developed by Samp / T – Mamba to Kyiv in the spring, the TV channel reports on February 3 BFM TV with reference to the statement of the French Ministry of Defense. Earlier in the day, French and Italian Defense Ministers Sebastien Lecornu and Guido Crosetto spoke by phone.

“During the conversation, the ministers completed the technical discussions between France and Italy on the supply of the Samp/T-Mamba air defense system to Ukraine in the spring of 2023. This is the first European long-range anti-missile system of Franco-Italian development.

The French Defense Ministry noted that this system will enable “Ukraine to defend itself against attacks by Russian drones, missiles and aircraft.”

A day earlier, Italy’s refusal to supply tanks to Ukraine was reported. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Italy Antonio Tajani explained that “we have always sent defensive weapons to Ukraine, not offensive ones,” adding that Italy intends to continue sending electrical equipment to restore the Ukrainian energy system.

In mid-January, it was reported about France’s plans to deliver AMX-10 RC tanks to Ukraine within two months. Information about the transfer of tanks appeared following telephone conversations between Lecornu and Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov.

In early January, French President Emmanuel Macron, during a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, promised to supply Kyiv with AMX-10RC wheeled tanks.

On December 28, 2022, it became known about the transfer of broken Caesar self-propelled artillery mounts to Ukraine by the French side. An article in the newspaper Le Figaro talked about Kyiv’s concern about this fact.

Western countries have stepped up military assistance to Kyiv in the supply of weapons and military equipment against the backdrop of a military special operation carried out by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass. The decision was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the LDNR as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

