Rome (AFP)

Roma became the last to qualify for the Italian Cup quarter-finals, by defeating its guest Lecce 3-1 at the end of the quarter-finals.

And Roma hit a big date in the quarter-finals with Inter Milan, who qualified narrowly at the expense of its guest Empoli 3-2 after the extension (the original time 2-2).

In the rest of the quarter-final matches, Sassuolo will play with defending champion Juventus, runner-up Atalanta with Fiorentina, and Milan with Lazio.

Lecce was the first to score through Arturo Calabresi in the 14th minute, but Roma equalized five minutes before the end of the first half through Albanian defender Marash Kumbula.

England international Tammy Abraham gave Roma the lead in the 54th minute, before Uzbekistan’s Eldor Shumorodov struck the final blow for the visitors by scoring the third goal in the 81st minute.