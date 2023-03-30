Rome, an arsenal of weapons seized: a connection is being sought with the recent murders

Last night an arsenal of 11 weapons was found in the Pietralata area of ​​Rome. The arsenal was seized as part of the investigations by the district anti-mafia directorate of Rome into the bloody events that took place in the capital in recent weeks.

As it reports RaiNews24the investigators are focusing, in particular, on the murders of Luigi Finizio and Andrea Fiore, who died on 13 and 27 March in Rome, in the Quadraro-Torpignattara area.

The maxi seizure consists of a 12-gauge shotgun, a 7.65-caliber machine pistol and 9 other pistols of various calibers. Investigators also found ammunition.

An Italian man was arrested yesterday, March 29. In the next few hours, the magistrates of the Capitoline Dda coordinated by the deputy prosecutors Michele Prestipino and Ilaria Calò will ask for the validation of the detention. The arrested had weapons in custody. This could be weapons operated by a group, perhaps in a gang fight.

With Fiore’s death, the fourth homicide since the beginning of March in the capital has actually come. Now investigators are trying to figure out if they are all connected to identify the killers.