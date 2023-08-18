Terme di Cretone, dead child sucked in. Inquiry into the maintenance of the tanks with the customers still present

A 8 year old boy And died sucked into the exhaust of a thermal baththe tragedy occurred 30 km from Rome at the Sabine baths of Creton. According to initial information, the little one would have fallen into one of the tanks while he was cleaning and emptying activity in progress. Several rescue teams had been employed in the search for the child’s body, which after a few hours completed the operations and recovered the lifeless body of the child. At the moment there are no further details on what happened, but they were the ones to report the dynamics the firefightersaccording to reports from Ansa.

The investigations are entrusted to the police of the Monterotondo company who have to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident. It would all happen during closing hours. The baths are open to the public until 18.30 and from 21 to 24 only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and the accident would have occurred right at the time of closing. Some of the people who were present in the spa facility they saw the baby fall into the tub and they tried to get it out but they have risked being sucked in too.

Rome, shocking detail from the new inspection: the drain did not have a grate

