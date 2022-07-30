The Dutchman presses for the transfer, Campos and Pinto could meet to file the final details. A lot of work for Pinto

From our correspondent Massimo Cecchini

Let’s see if today the sea air and the sun that draws shadows that seem crooked signatures on contracts, will be able to celebrate that marriage that everyone takes for sure. Last night, in fact, PSG arrived in Tel Aviv, as tomorrow they will have to play the final of the French Super Cup at these latitudes, in a stadium that promises to be sold out. The group, however, does not include Georginio Wijnaldum, betrothed to Roma, who stayed in Paris to train and, above all, to see what news there are around his transfer to Mourinho’s court.

Pinto and Campos – Today could be the right day for the green light, because the whispers tell how the two market men of the companies concerned, Campos and Pinto, can even meet to overcome the last obstacle that separates them from the white smoke, or the percentage of engagement. that the Giallorossi ask the French to pay. There should be no doubts about the fact that the Dutch midfielder can land in Trigoria with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption, which would become an obligation (from about ten million), but the 7 million easier bonuses for Roma would be a ballast. too expensive, even if for just one year. In fact, if there was a ransom, Wijnaldum’s future salary could be facilitated by a more favorable taxation. But now the PSG has to be persuaded to make a sacrifice for the sale, given that Wijnaldum is already 31 years old. Impressions? Optimism seems to be the wave on which to surf, also because the Dutchman is pressing for the transfer. See also Uefa will expel the only Russian team that is in the Europa League, according to the press

Villar and Samp – For Pinto, however, there remains a cloud of sales to be made. Villar really likes Sampdoria, but they too ask for the loan with the right of redemption and not the obligation that Roma would like. Veretout likes Marseille, Kluivert likes Fulham and Nice, Calafiori in Basel, Zurich and some big Serie B players, Perez wants Celta Vigo (which, however, asks for it, even here, only on loan with the right of redemption), Diawara has some fragile survey by Galatasaray and Hertha Berlin. In short, much remains to be done. And even if Shomurodov manages to leave, watch out for the arrival of the free agent Belotti. The striker has foreign clubs on his trail, but the call from Mourinho in recent weeks has flattered him, even if in the Giallorossi he would have the role of deputy Abraham. But at the moment, the whole showcase goes to Wijnaldum. Hoping that the waves of Tel Aviv also move a negotiation that is only one step away from being finalized. Roma, after all, is waiting for nothing more than to give their fans another good news See also Juve, after the aces the joker: not only Paredes, there is the Torreira track

July 30, 2022 (change July 30, 2022 | 09:27)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Rome #PSG #Tel #Aviv #contact #Wijnaldum