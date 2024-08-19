Russian Embassy in Rome: Ukrainian Armed Forces Use Weapons from Italy to Attack Crimea

The weapons supplied to Kyiv from Italy are used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the special military operation zone (SMO) and beyond, they write Izvestia, citing the Russian diplomatic mission in Rome.

As the department noted, weapons of Italian manufacture are highly likely to be used for strikes on Crimea and other regions of Russia.

“It can be stated with a high degree of certainty that Italian weapons are being used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to carry out strikes on the territory of Crimea, the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, and the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR),” the embassy admitted.

It was previously reported that Italy believes that arms supplies to Ukraine should be combined with the search for peaceful solutions to the conflict.