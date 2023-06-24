Rome, acid on the seat of the subway: woman under emergency surgery. “I thought it was water, then the burning”

“I started to feel a strong burning. But then I realized that my buttocks were completely black and I realized that I was burned. I think it was acid.” It is the story made in The Republic by a woman, injured by a mysterious liquid left in the subway. Irina, a 55-year-old Ukrainian citizen, had to undergo emergency surgery, undergoing a skin transplant for the burns.

The fact dates back to Wednesday 14 June, when the woman sat on the platform of the Porta Furba station to wait for the subway. “It was wet, I thought it was just water and got up. After a while, the skin started to burn more and more.” After a few minutes the woman, in pain, decided to go home, where she discovered that her buttocks had turned “completely black”.

She then went to the emergency room of the Vannini hospital, where she was treated with a 10-day prognosis, warning the agents of the Tuscolano police station of what happened. During the inspection, forensics experts found a bottle containing yellow liquid left near the same seat where the woman was sitting. To leave her, filmed by the cameras, she had been a woman: according to the investigators she could be an employee of the cleaning company. The results of the analyzes on the liquid are not yet known but, according to the newspaper, it could be a solvent used for cleaning.

The Friday following the accident, Irina went to Sant’Eugenio for medication. However, the specialists informed her that she had to be operated on urgently. “They gave me a skin graft, taking tissue from my thigh. Before being hospitalized, I filed a complaint with the carabinieri near my home,” recalled Irina, who has since been forced to lie still on her stomach without being able to work. “What happened to me is unthinkable, so now I want to know the truth. Because if someone did it on purpose to hurt, then that means they can do it again. But I haven’t heard anything since it happened. Nobody called me.”