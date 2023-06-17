Rome accident, witnesses: “The SUV dragged the Smart”

Several testimonies continue to emerge on the accident that took place in Rome on 14 June in which a 5-year-old boy lost his life.

The last, in chronological order, is that of Valeria, an 18-year-old who witnessed the moment following the impact. According to the girl, who was on board a car, on the passenger side, the SUV “came into him, she took the Smart from both sides and dragged it. Surely they were running, the car was all broken”.

“I didn’t see how they caught each other, but I saw the bang and the car dragged. And I saw the child a very ugly scene. I had to close my eyes, I burst into tears and I had to leave,” added the young woman.

Valeria also tells of having seen one of the youtubers get off the Lamborghini SUV: “It was a boy with a white T-shirt (probably Matteo Di Pietro, the one who was driving, ed.) He went towards the Smart to see if they were okay. But no one answered him.”

Meanwhile, numerous inhabitants of Casal Palocco recall that the boys “have been running like crazy for two days. Shortly before we saw them pass near the gas station, and disappear in less than a second, then we heard the roar”.

“This story – says one of the inhabitants a The messenger – it hit us like a bullet”, while another citizen adds: “It could have happened to any of us. If someone saw the cameras he would understand what we are talking about ”.