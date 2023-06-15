Rome accident, a witness: “After the crash they continued to film”

The youtubers aboard a Lamborghini SUV for a challenge would have continued to film even after the crash with the Smart in which a 5-year-old boy lost his life: this is the revelation of a witness of the dramatic accident that took place on the afternoon of Wednesday 14 June in Rome.

To tell it toHandle is Alessandro Milano, a friend of the Proietti family and father of a school friend of Manuel: “After the accident they continued to film, another child’s father filmed them and discussed with the boys”.

“We all have to talk and tell what happened. They were filming and the baby was dead,” the man added.

According to other witnesses, inhabitants of the area where the crash took place, the YouTuber’s car had been seen speeding through the neighborhood several times.

“This car had been speeding by for days. I was impressed because it was very beautiful as a car, but inside me, seeing the speed at which it was going, I thought: if they catch someone, they’ll kill them” said a lady.

Another resident of the area, on the other hand, explained that “we all know the owner of the Skylimit Rent dealership who rented the car to twenty-year-olds. Yesterday he came after the accident and he was angry because the car was broken”.