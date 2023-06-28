Rome accident: “Lamborghini dragged the Smart over 21 meters”

The work of investigators continues to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident that took place in Rome on June 14 in which a 5-year-old boy lost his life.

According to the results of the first reports carried out on the two cars, the Smart, immediately after the impact, was dragged by the Lamborghini driven by youtuber Matteo Di Pietro for 21.7 metres.

Furthermore, there would be no signs of braking on the asphalt: this would contradict the version provided by Matteo Di Pietro, who had declared to the investigating judge: “The Smart turned suddenly. I found it in front of me and I tried to brake”.

However, the knot of precedence remains: Gaia Nota, one of the passengers aboard the SUV rented by the youtubers for a challenge, does not remember seeing the arrow of the Smart, while an Atac driver said he noticed the car where the child was traveling put the arrow and start turning left just before impact.

Furthermore, according to the driver, the “Lamborghini proceeded at a speed certainly higher than the limits, approximately around 80-90 kilometers per hour”.

The investigating judge underlined “the absolute unawareness on the part of the suspect (Di Pietro, ed) of the need to respect the rules of the road by observing the speed limits, especially as a twenty-year-old novice driver and as such required to apply greater prudence”.

Di Pietro, for his part, admitted that he had exceeded the speed limit (which at the point of the accident was set at 30 kilometers per hour) specifying that he had not gone beyond 65 kilometers per hour.