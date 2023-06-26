The Lamborghini driven by Matteo Di Pietro was traveling at over 124 km per hour “immediately before the impact” with the Smart which caused the death of Manuel, a 5-year-old boy, in the Casal Palocco accident. The investigating judge of Rome Angela Gerardi writes it, motivating the precautionary needs in the order with which she ordered the house arrest for Matteo Di Pietro, the young youtuber under investigation for road homicide and injuries who was driving the SUV on June 14th.

From an examination of the data from the SUV’s GPS, “it emerges essentially that the Lamborghini was traveling along Via dei Pescatori, from which it came, heading towards Via Macchia Saponara, at a speed of about 145 km/h; that when it was time to take Via di Macchia Saponara at 3.38 pm, it stopped; which, having taken this road, regained speed, reaching a speed of 124 km/h immediately before the impact in just 14 seconds”.

The investigating judge also underlines that “on the other hand, the data taken from the GPS signaled the sudden acceleration of the vehicle which, once it entered Via di Macchia Saponara, went from 0 km/h to 124 km/h in just over ten seconds h, shortly before the impact – we read – The absence of traces of braking probably demonstrates – underlines the investigating judge – that the sudden and very rapid deceleration was a consequence of the sighting of the car near the point where the crash occurred ‘accident”.

The ordinance also shows how the woman driving the Smart had inserted the arrow before turning. This was reported to the investigators by the driver of the bus that was passing at that moment on via di Macchia Saponara. The witness said he saw the Smart that “activated the left direction indicator and started the turning manoeuvre; at one point, however, she was overwhelmed by a Lamborghini. The maneuver carried out by the Smart for the turn into via Archelao di Mileto had been very rapid, without hesitation, which led him to believe – writes the investigating judge – that the driver of the Smart had not seen or had not noticed the arrival of the Lamborghini , which he himself had not attempted to brake. After the collision, the Smart had been dragged for a few meters and then unhooked from the Lamborghini, stopping close to the right-hand sidewalk”.

“There is a danger of tampering with the evidence – the order still reads -, as the public prosecutor believed, taking into account the failure to find, inside the Lamborghini, the two cameras used to record the videos which, as reported by Di Pietro’s friends they were in operation and at the time of the accident they were being used by one of them”.

Regarding the personality of the young youtuber, the investigating judge writes that “it does not appear reassuring, taking into account that his main source of income would appear to be represented precisely by the creation of videos to be published on websites referable to the company The Borderline srl, of which the suspect he is a shareholder as well as managing director and who has previously made other videos and challenges on board cars, proposing similar challenges, with the risk of endangering his own safety and that of other road users”.

For the investigating judge, with regard to the serious indications of guilt, “there are, in the case in question, specific precautionary requirements and, in particular, there is the concrete and current danger that the suspect could commit further crimes of the same type as those for which we proceed, which can be inferred from the manner of conduct, seriously imprudent, since it consisted in driving a large-engined car at sustained speed and in any case certainly higher than the maximum limit imposed in urban centres, moreover in broad daylight and despite the presence of pedestrian crossings” .

Furthermore, the “found positivity to cannabinoids then, although it does not go to integrate the aggravating circumstance of the vehicular homicide, which in fact the Public Prosecutor has not disputed since it could refer to recruitments dating back to several days before, further underlines a transgressive trait of the nature of the suspect, which confirms the picture outlined above. It is therefore essential to adopt a precautionary measure that is adequate to deal with this danger of recurrence”, underlines the judge.

The SUV had been rented with “the sole and obvious purpose of impressing and capturing the attention of young web visitors to increase advertising revenue, to the detriment of safety and liability and consequently to proceed at a speed exceeding the limits indicated. Especially since some of the passengers present inside the Lamborghini had repeatedly invited them to reduce the speed they perceived as excessive with respect to the 50 km/h limit”.

Motivating the precautionary needs, the investigating judge writes that “a further indicator of a concrete and current danger of recurrence of similar crimes must be understood in the absolute unawareness, on the part of the suspect, of the need to respect the rules of the road by observing the speed limits, especially as a twenty-year-old, newly licensed and as such – underlines the investigating judge – required to apply greater prudence, in order to avoid danger to his own safety and that of others (the twenty-year-old could legitimately rent a supercar despite having obtained the driving license for just over two years, and yet he could not have driven it exceeding the limit of 90 km/h and in any case he could not have done so in an urban centre, where the speed limit is set at 50 km/h)”.