Rome incident, Matteo Di Pietro’s family: “We are silent out of respect”

While the investigations continue to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident that took place in Rome on June 14, in which a 5-year-old boy lost his life, the family of Matteo Di Pietro, the youtuber who was driving the Lamorghini SUV collided with the Smart in which the little one was traveling, he breaks the silence to clarify why no statements have been made on the matter so far.

“Our silence to this day is out of respect for the excruciating pain of a family who have lost a child. We feel deeply saddened and devastated by what happened. We will never give peace” let the young man’s family know through a note released by the lawyers.

Meanwhile, Matteo Di Pietro’s lawyer has denied that his client is currently abroad, as had emerged from some journalistic indiscretions in the last few hours.

In the meantime, yesterday, Wednesday 21 June, the private funeral of little Manuel, the 5-year-old boy who lost his life in the tragic accident, took place in Casal Palocco.

Next Sunday, however, there will be a torchlight vigil in memory of the child which will start from the very street where the dramatic accident occurred.