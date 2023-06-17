A splendid white Ferrari whizzing by, a dream come true. “What a show!”: in one of the many videos by the youtuber TheBorderline, which ended up in the news for the Casal Palocco accident in which a five-year-old boy lost his life, Matteo Di Pietro and his father enthusiastically drive a for rent. The video is from 7 months ago, it’s called “I make my friends’ 10 dreams come true” and it has 1.5 million views.

Among the “friends” protagonists of the film there is also the father of the 20-year-old under investigation for vehicular homicide for the clash that took place on the outskirts of Rome on Wednesday. “Papooo, she’s beautiful! Get in too!” The two go to a car showroom and rent a white Ferrari. A video that in the light of the accident that caused the death of little Manuel is at least mocking in retrospect.

Matteo Di Pietro and his father Paolo, an employee of the Quirinale in service at the Castel Porziano estate, shared a passion for supercars. In the video, the popular youtuber makes the dreams of 10 friends come true and the last one is his father, who has always wanted to drive a Ferrari. “Ohhhh, the prancing horse, omg what a show, kisses, kisses”, with the man kissing the bonnet of the car.

“Bianca, cabriolet, en plein air – Paolo smiles, beaming – it’s an extraordinary thing, beautiful beautiful, thanks to dad you really gave me a nice gift, you’re great”. So he sets off, with the roar of the engine and his hair blowing in the wind. “We’re in the city, we can’t make the most of the power,” says the father. “Unfortunately yes – Matteo replies – we can’t go very fast, but that’s already enough”.