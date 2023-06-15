There Rome prosecutor has opened an investigation into road homicide after yesterday afternoon’s serious road accident in the Casal Palocco area in which a 5-year-old boy lost his life. The little boy was in a Smart Forfour, on which he was traveling with his mother and four-year-old sister who were injured, which collided with a Lamborghini SUV with five boys on board. The young man driving the car, which had been rented, is now under investigation while the positions of the other four young people are being examined by the judicial authority in the investigation coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Michele Prestipino.

The investigations will therefore also have to ascertain any responsibility of the other young people present in the car e check if in the previous moments they were shooting a video to then post on social networks for an online challenge and if they somehow “incited” the boy to drive.

Four boys and a girl, all in their twenties, who were aboard the Lamborghini SUV. While the dynamics of the tragic accident are being investigated, all hypotheses are currently being examined by the investigators: according to what is learned, speed checks will be carried out and therefore we will also try to understand if the accident could have been caused by a distraction while driving due to the use of mobile phones or to shoot videos intended for social media.

The tragic accident took place yesterday between via di Macchia Saponara and via Archelao di Mileto: the Lamborgini SUV collided with the Smart Forfour in which the child was traveling together with his 29-year-old mother and his 4-year-old sister, both then transported in code red to the S. Eugenio hospital. Instead, the child was rescued in desperate conditions and transported to the Grassi hospital in Ostia, where he later died. The twenty-year-olds aboard the SUV were instead transported to various hospitals for checks.