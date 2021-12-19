Two sisters died in a car accident at 5.30 a Rome, in via Cilicia, between Piramide and the Appio district. The car was a Peugeot 307 and the older girl, 23, was behind the wheel. The car crumpled on impact against a tree. The younger sister was 19.

The two girls lived in the area One hundred cells, it is not excluded that they were returning home. They died as a result of the impact. Numerous patrols of the VI Torri Group of the local police of Roma Capitale intervened on the spot, which are entrusted with the investigation activities.