Rome accident, a witness: “The driver of the SUV laughed in my face”

There is another shocking account of the accident that took place in Rome on 14 June in which a 5-year-old boy died, who was traveling aboard a Smart with his mother and sister, whose vehicle collided with a Lamborghini suv rented by some youtubers for a challenge.

Interviewed by TgComthe witness reveals that he arrived at the scene of the accident a few minutes after the crash when “they pulled out the child”.

“I was one of those who took the driver, that famous Matteo, head on. I told him if he did that to my wife or daughter he wouldn’t be there and he smiled in my face”.

The man then also tells what happened when the mother of one of the youtubers arrived TheBorderline: “The mother of one of the boys came and said ‘oh well you didn’t hurt mum, it’s all right’, this left us very disconcerted”.

“Just as we were baffled – adds the witness – by the fact that when the news arrived that the child had died they didn’t budge”.