A 36-year-old Roman abused a 10-year-old boy, the son of a friend, and filmed the violence with a smartphone.

Then he sent the photos and videos to the users of an online pedophile community of international level, active on the dark web.

The man was arrested by the police, following a report from the Australian police, for aggravated sexual assault and for the production, sale and possession of child pornography.

The arrest took place after a home and computer search carried out by the National Center for the Contrast of Online Child Pornography of the Postal and Communications Police Service of Rome.

The investigators of the Postal Police, starting from the published files and an imaginary nickname, crossing the results of the searches with Osint (Open Source INTelligence) techniques, it was possible to trace the identity of the man and the very young victim. Investigations, which took place at a very rapid pace on the dual front of the Clear Net and the Dark Web, to avert the danger of further violence.

Hyper active in the exchange of material within pedophile communities, the man had collected over time an immeasurable amount of child pornography, mainly sexual abuse of minors under 10 years of age. The data collected during the computer search confirmed all the investigative hypotheses, the material was seized, while the suspect was taken to prison. The user was wanted internationally by other specialized police forces, engaged in online undercover activities in the fight against child pornography within the virtual pedophile communities of the dark web.