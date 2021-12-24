A tragic honeymoon. An American tourist, Kristin Elisabeth Falterman, on her honeymoon in Rome with her husband, slipped from the parapet of the Lungotevere crashing on the quay and causing serious injuries. The woman, 35, is now hospitalized in critical condition at the San Camillo hospital.

“We were returning to the hotel, after spending the evening in the center. Kristin sat on the rail and I don’t know how, but she lost her balance and flew down. I couldn’t save her, ”said her husband, Stephen Vincent. The accident occurred on Wednesday evening, shortly after midnight near the Principe Amedeo Savoia bridge. The couple was taking a walk before returning to the hotel when the young woman sat on the parapet of the Lungotevere: a moment of distraction and fell down crashing on the Tiber quay. Her husband allegedly tried to grab her but was unsuccessful.

The two were married on October 27, and had organized the honeymoon in the capital from December 19 to January 2. A honeymoon that Kristin had started documenting on her social profiles, from shots at the Trevi Fountain to a romantic walk in Trastevere. Then, on Wednesday evening, the dramatic accident.

According to what was reconstructed, the couple, after an evening in the center, was returning to the hotel. The two would have stopped near the Principe Amedeo Savoia Aosta bridge. At that point, Kristin would then have sat on the parapet and, for reasons that are still unclear, she ended up crashing on the bank of the Tiber. Immediate call to the 118 health workers who, arrived on the spot, gave Kristin the first treatments and then urgently transferred her to the hospital. Doctors immediately judged her condition to be serious and admitted her to the intensive care unit where she is currently suffering from several fractures of her limbs and head.

A police car also intervened on the spot and investigations are now underway to ascertain what was reported by the man, also with the help of witnesses. The husband was also listened to for a long time yesterday afternoon. He then reconstructed the movements of the day and the last moments before the accident. The beaten track is therefore that of the accident. Even if, at least for the moment, no hypothesis is excluded. The woman, whose conditions remain serious but stable, suffered several fractures in her limbs and head.