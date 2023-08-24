Roma have found the striker: it is Sardar Azmoun, 26 years old, Iranian striker arriving from Bayer Leverkusen (negotiation closing), where he scored 4 goals in 33 games last season. He boasts 45 goals for the national team in 71 games. At home they have always called him “the Iranian Messi”, even if he has different characteristics. Maneuver tip, at Zenit he scored 62 goals in 104 games. Over the years he has always been in the sights of the Italians, including Lazio and Milan.