A non venomous snake was spotted yesterday in a service room of a ward of the San Camillo hospital in Rome. Once isolated it was neutralized without coming into contact with hospitalized patients. The Earth association contacted the administration of the San Camillo hospital took part. “The hospital had sought help from the institutional numbers but there is no wildlife recovery service in Rome, so they were referred to the environmental protection association”, underlines the Association in a note.

“We receive dozens of calls a day due to the presence of snakes in private homes, cellars, schools and public buildings – explains Valentina Coppola, national president of Earth – With the torrid heat, the snakes seek refreshment and sources of water, furthermore between the end of August and september the eggs of the snake ‘rat snake’ hatch and the 20-25 cm long chicks are born, which in recent days have been reporting to us frequently. The last report in Rome was only a few hours ago in a garage on the Ardeatina”.

By sending a photo of the reptile to the association, you receive an identification of the species and, in the case of harmless species, “as happened with the San Camillo, we explain how to behave to get it out without harming it. Otherwise, if stretches of vipers we alert the firefighters and the forestry”, concludes the Association.