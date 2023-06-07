Tragedy in Rome in the Cecchignola area. A one-year-old girl was found dead in a car in via dei Fucilieri. The 118 ambulances were on site together with the police for the first investigations. According to the first investigations, her little girl was left alone in the car by an adult who was with her.

The area was isolated to allow the investigations by the investigators who arrived on the spot. The news is reported by the Corriere.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, among the first to intervene there would have been the soldiers of the Army of a structure located in the citadel of the armed forces in the neighborhood. One of them allegedly broke the car window seeking first aid for the unconscious little girl. Then it was the ambulance doctors who intervened to attempt desperate resuscitation which unfortunately did not give any results.

* news being updated