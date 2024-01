A body in an advanced state of decomposition was found by the police under the eastern ring road near Tor di Quinto in Rome. The alarm was raised by a homeless Romanian.

Once the Ponte Milvio military arrived on site they found the body which could be that of a homeless man. The Carabinieri from the investigative unit in Via in Selci also intervened to carry out the investigations and the body was transported to Gemelli for checks.