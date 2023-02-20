Another person stabbed to death in Rome. It happened around 9 pm in via Anastasio II, near the Valle Aurelia station, in Rome. A 50-year-old Filipino lost his life. According to what AGI learns, the man would have suffered an attack shortly before. Police on site. Investigations underway to arrest the perpetrator.

The man was stabbed near the Valle Aurelia station, in via Anastasio. Police investigations are underway, which intervened with the police officers on the spot. From an initial reconstruction, the man would have been attacked shortly before by a group of people and it is not yet clear whether they were his compatriots.

One of those involved allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man who died shortly after from his wounds. The investigators immediately triggered the search for the perpetrators of the dispute and in particular for the murderer. The surveillance cameras present in the area could prove to be determined to locate them, perhaps immortalizing the stages of the dramatic attack.

The street murder comes a few days after that of Salvatore Lucente Pipitone, the corporal of the Army attacked in the Centocelle area perhaps for a trivial matter linked to a parking lot. A thirty-year-old of Tunisian origin has been wanted for days in this affair. Pipitone, who worked as a nurse at the Celio military hospital, had been hospitalized in very serious conditions at the Umberto I Polyclinic after some passersby had alerted the police: the doctors had found him with a cut to his eyebrow and a deep blow behind the nape. Wounds that were fatal to him.