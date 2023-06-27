In Lido di Classe (Ravenna) a 7-year-old girl died after being swept away by a wave while bathing with her father and a little cousin. The little girl, Isabel Zanichelli, was hospitalized in serious condition at the Sant’Orsola hospital in Bologna after a principle of drowning which occurred on Sunday morning. In addition to the lifeguard, a doctor and a 118 operator, both out of service at the time, rushed to provide first aid.

The girl, who lived in Bagnolo in Piano (Reggio Emilia) and who was on the coast to spend a day at the beach, was overwhelmed by a wave in front of her family and went into cardiac arrest. When she was taken out of the water, she was unconscious.

An ambulance and a self-medication arrived on the spot: the 118 operators proceeded with ventilation for a few tens of minutes. At that point the child regained her heart rhythm and after an initial passage to the Ravenna hospital, she was transferred to Bologna where she later died.