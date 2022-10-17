The police investigate to clarify the circumstances of the death of a 69-year-old man, found dead yesterday evening around 10 pm by the agents of the San Basilio police station in his car in via Battista Bardanzellu, in Rome.

The man was completely naked but a first examination on the body did not reveal any obvious signs of violence. Family members had reported his disappearance yesterday morning. The man’s bag was found in the car but a watch and a necklace were allegedly taken away. An autopsy will be performed on the body. The car was seized and the investigations by the scientific police are underway.