ROME. violent Rome. Another killed by a stab wound. And, once again, an attack arrived a few meters from the exit of a station. This time not Termini, but Valle Aurelia, the nerve center of metro A and the starting point for some regional trains.

A 50-year-old Filipino was killed in via Anastasio II. According to what is learned, the man would have suffered an attack shortly before by a group of people. Police on site. Investigations underway to arrest the perpetrator.

A new news story that comes a week after the “ambushes” with gunshots. Four people were injured last week in less than 24 hours. On 11 February, at about 10pm, two young men aged 27 and 21 were shot in the legs in Morena, at the gates of the capital. The 27-year-old, wounded with two bullets in the legs, is in hospital with a 20-day prognosis. It went worse for the 21-year-old: wounded with a single shot in the leg, however, he had a 30-day prognosis. The ambush took place on the street in via dei Sette Metri. A few hours earlier, a cohabiting couple had been injured who showed up in the emergency room of the Grassi hospital in Ostia: she was shot in the buttock, he was in the abdomen. The two manage a restaurant in via di Castel Porziano with their relatives.

In the car with them, at the time of the ambush, there was also their less than one-year-old son, who was unharmed. In this case, a name known to the police offices was injured: it is Antonio Da Ponte, already sentenced to twenty years for murder and released from prison for a year and a half. His family, once linked to the Camorra, fled to the Infernetto in the 1980s. In Termini in the previous days there had been robberies with stab wounds at the Termini station and, again on 11 February, the murder of a 44-year-old – an Army soldier – attacked in the street following a dispute in Centocelle.