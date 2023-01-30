Rome, 5 cars set on fire in the Telecom headquarters. Written: “No to 41bis”

Five company cars, parked at a distance from each other, were set on fire by unknown persons who managed to enter the external parking lot of one of the Telecom Italia offices, in via Val di Lanzo 139, in the Montesacro district, in Rome.

The writing “Black block” appeared outside the wall surrounding the parking lot, while the “A” for anarchy and “No 41 Bis” were written on an electrical substation with a can of black paint.

These writings refer to the Cospito case, the anarchist at 41bis who today will be transferred to the Opera prison in Milan. Cospito is in serious health conditions, due to the hunger strike he has been carrying out for over 100 days.

The cars were parked in the square of the headquarters: three were destroyed by the flames, two damaged. The investigators investigating the case are analyzing the images of the video surveillance cameras to trace those responsible.