Outside Rome’s Termini station, a 46-year-old from Milan was stabbed during a robbery by three criminals, who also stole twenty euros and his smartphone.

The victim is in danger of life. The man is hospitalized with a confidential prognosis in a hospital in the capital which has not yet been disclosed.

He had recently arrived in the city by train, a few moments after exiting the terminal on via Giolitti he was inflicted three blows on the chest by three young men originally from Morocco, who were arrested for attempted murder by the police officers of the Interior Ministry.

In the tragic scenario in which the 46-year-old dies, the prosecutor Francesco Basentini could redevelop the fact in manslaughter.

In Termini Station, checks had been intensified after the last serious incident dating back to December 31, when a 24-year-old Israeli tourist, Abigail Dresner, was stabbed by the Polish homeless Aleksander Mateusz Chomiak, later arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Through the cameras it was possible to reconstruct the dynamics of that brutal attack, which took place behind the back of the unsuspecting victim, intent on buying a train ticket from the automatic machines.

