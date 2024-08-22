The four rescuers, a firefighter and three Civil Protection volunteers who were seriously burned yesterday in Rome in the fire that broke out at Pratone di Torre Spaccata are in danger of life.

In the meantime, the Public Prosecutor’s Office is waiting for a report from the firefighters and the police forces on the causes of the fire. Once it arrives on the table of the prosecutors of Piazzale Clodio, a file will be opened.

The firefighters “are still working on the causes of yesterday’s fire”, said the president of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca who this morning visited the Sant’Eugenio hospital where the four injured, including a woman, are hospitalized with a reserved prognosis.