Rome, 3-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool: mother and owners of the sports center under investigation for manslaughter

Indicted for manslaughter. Even the owners of the sports center in Rome where a three-year-old boy drowned last Sunday were reached by a notice of guarantee. In addition to them, the mother of little Adamam Malik Sako was also registered in the register of suspects, who died tragically after diving alone into a swimming pool at the USD Centocelle.

In the last few hours, the investigators have reconstructed the movements of the child throughout the afternoon on Sunday, from when he arrived at the sports center with his mother to celebrate a baptism until the moment when, around eight in the evening, he entered alone waterfall.

The swimming pool in which the child was found lifeless after 40 minutes was not supervised because it was scheduled to open in a couple of weeks, even if the area was fenced off. The four cameras controlled by the carabinieri do not show how the little one managed to pass the fence. According to the owner, he would have climbed a wall by climbing onto a bench, while the family believes that the child has raised a mobile fence. In addition to the military, the ASL inspectors are also investigating, who will have to evaluate compliance with the center’s safety standards.