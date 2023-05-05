Rome, at the age of 25, he buys the suicide kit via email and takes his own life. The mother at the Prosecutor’s Office: “Only you can help me”

A lad Of Rome took his own life with a “suicide kit“. The young man, a rider by profession, has bought lethal medicines online, spending 460 euros. Initial investigations revealed that he sent an e-mail to the supplier to receive the material quickly. The Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating this case, through the deputy prosecutor Eugenio Albamonte. The young man died on October 24, 2021.

Suicide kit, the boy had long suffered from depression

As it reports ilcorrieredellacittà.comi parents of the 25 years old they reported that their son was suffering from depression. In 2013 he had already attempted suicide in the San Lorenzo district, being saved in extremis by the Carabinieri.

Suicide kit, parents recall package delivery

The young man’s parents, he writes ilcorrieredellacittà.com, rthey remember the moment it arrived package at home. The boy had immediately defined it “an important spare part for the scooter“. The boy’s lifeless body was found on the terrace of the building where he lived, in the Re district of Rome.

