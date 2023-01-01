A 24-year-old Israeli girl was allegedly hit by a blow to the side at Rome’s Termini station. The incident occurred at around 9.45pm on Saturday 31 December. The attacker fled. The young woman has always remained vigilant, her conditions are serious but her life shouldn’t be in danger.

The young woman was in front of an automatic ticket machine. It would be an attempted theft attempt. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post quoting the news portal Kan News. The Israeli Foreign Ministry is reportedly aware of the incident.

Also on site were the 118 personnel who transferred the 24-year-old to hospital at the Umberto I polyclinic. Investigations underway by the Railway Police.