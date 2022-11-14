A 22-year-old Spanish girl, who arrived in Italy last September for a period of study in our country, through the Erasmus project, reports that she was raped last night by a boy she met in a disco.

According to the young woman’s story, once they left the nightclub the man offered her a ride in a car and then raped her. The violence allegedly took place at the end of an evening at the Qube, a well-known Roman disco in via di Portonaccio on the night between Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 November. The news of the crime was immediately transmitted to the prosecutor, the investigations coordinated by the prosecutors of the violence pool in piazzale Clodio are still in progress. The accused boy is a 21-year-old Italian: he is currently under investigation for sexual assault. Investigators work to find definitive confirmation of the accusations that the student made, black and white, in the complaint.

“I had drunk a bit, I left the club with a guy I met during the evening – she said – he told me if I wanted to get into his car, I accepted. A sympathy was born and I found nothing strange about it ”. According to the girl, the worst was consummated in the passenger compartment of the small car parked in via di Portonaccio. “She stopped me, she started touching me. The car doors were closed – she continues – I couldn’t leave until that boy abused me ”.

After being treated, she filed a regular complaint. The police, who immediately went in search of the boy accused by the young woman, managed to track him down: he is a 21-year-old Italian currently under investigation for sexual assault.