Demonstration in Rome, 15 thousand in procession for Palestine

Thousands of people took to the streets of Rome to demonstrate in favor of Palestine and against the Israeli bombing of Gaza. At the demonstration, directed from Porta San Paolo to Piazza San Giovanni, 15 thousand people were present, compared to the 5 thousand expected.

The procession, organized by the Palestinian Community of Rome and Lazio, opens with a reproduction of the “Key of Return”, which symbolizes the return of the Palestinians to their lands.

Upon his arrival at the Circus Maximus there were some tensions when two demonstrators climbed the wall surrounding the FAO and tore down the Israeli flag. The Digos men who guarded the building were unable to block them. Police later managed to recover the flag, which they returned to the UN agency.

A large deployment of police forces is deployed on site, with carabinieri, soldiers from the financial police and men from the local police.