Rome, 14 year old shot dead in a subway car park

A 14-year-old Romanian boy was shot dead during the night in Monetcompatri, near Rome.

Around 3, the Carabinieri and 118 intervened at the Pantano metro car park.

The victim died despite resuscitation attempts.

A dispute between two groups cannot be ruled out.

The Velletri prosecutor was also on site.

