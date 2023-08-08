Last night a 14-year-old boy climbed inside the Archaeological Park, on the terrace of the Palatine Hill, to see Travis Scott’s concert at the Circus Maximus.

To evade surveillance control, he accidentally fell into a hole from a height of about 4 meters. It took the intervention of the fire brigade to extract it. The minor was then taken by ambulance to the Bambino Gesù hospital. The Carabinieri of the Rome Piazza Venezia Command then intervened and identified the 14-year-old and entrusted him to his parents: he risks a complaint for invasion of land or buildings.

The Circus Maximus was sold out with 60,000 tickets sold, there were moments of tension right from the start of the concert for some kids who had tried to cross the barriers and panic in the crowd due to a person who had sprayed pepper spray unleashing a scuffle and 60 intoxicated.