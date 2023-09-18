Rome, 13-year-old hit and killed by a hit-and-run car while crossing the road

He was returning from a birthday party with his family. There was a tragedy on the outskirts of Rome, where a 13-year-old boy was hit and killed by a pirate car. The fatal accident occurred at two o’clock on Sunday 17 September on Via Casilina, near Borgata Finocchio. The young Mohamed, 13 years old of Egyptian origin, was returning from a birthday party with his family.

The boy was a short distance from the pedestrian crossing when he was hit by a white Golf, which sent him flying for at least 5 metres. The car, belonging to a rental company, did not stop and continued its journey towards San Cesareo. The police then managed to track down the vehicle, which had been abandoned by the driver.

The man handed himself in spontaneously on Sunday evening. This is a 20-year-old Romanian, reported at large for road homicide.