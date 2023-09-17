A 13-year-old boy was killed last night by a hit-and-run car on Via Casilina, near Borgata Finocchio, on the far eastern outskirts of Rome. The little boy, of Egyptian origin, was hit by a white car, perhaps a Golf, which was tracked down by local police officers who are conducting the investigation.

It would be a car that had been rented. Apparently, according to the first testimonies collected, the car had already been seen speeding along that stretch of road. The young man who was crossing the road would have died instantly, despite medical aid.