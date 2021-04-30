There is no one to stop this Manchester United in the Europa League. The team of Red devils proved once again that it is one step above the rest. Proof of this was the new humiliation on Roma at Old Trafford. A 6-2 with another exhibition by Bruno Fernandes (double goals and assists), who is emerging as one of the best players in Europe this season, reminiscent of another bad night of the she wolf on his visit to Manchester.

It was also in April, at that time on the 10th of 2007. In addition, it was the Champions League, a meeting of return of the quarterfinals in which Roma arrived with a 2-1 favorable of the Olympic. Thus, the Red devils they had to win the game yes or yes to get the ticket to the semifinals. No sooner said than done. In just 20 minutes, the Theater of Dreams witnessed a steamroller destroy the Italian team. 3-0 thanks to goals from Carrick, Smith and Rooney. Until that moment, no trace of the Romanist ensemble, among which were figures such as Francesco Totti, Mirko Vucinic, Daniele De Rossi, Christian Panucci or Cristian Chivu.

Before coming to rest, Cristiano Ronaldo put a new nail in Roma’s coffin, making it 4-0. Precisely, in the resumption, the Portuguese star sealed his double, which Carrick would also get shortly after. With the set to zero in the Old Trafford light, De Rossi was the one who tried to “make up” the result with both the honor, which would be answered again with another local goal. This time it was Patrice Evra who joined the party to score 7-1 and leave a result for the history of the Champions League. Now, 14 years later, Italians have once again been victims of a typhoon like this Manchester United, led by imperialists Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba.

UEFA



The end of Fonseca in Rome, closer

This win and the close elimination of Roma (we will have to wait for the return at the Olympic), the end of Paulo Fonseca’s project is near in the giallorossi. His lazy end of the season, which keeps the team 7th, in the area of ​​positions that give access to the new Conference LeagueThey have made him lose the confidence of the board. They are six points away with respect to Lazio, in addition to their poor performances against great rivals throughout the course.

This time, the defensive errors were the condemnation of a Rome that was winning by 1-2 at halftime. Those failures, added to a controversial penalty that the Spanish Carlos del Cerro Grande pointed out (and led to 4-2), completely overthrew any Italian aspiration. Therefore, his bulky defeat in Manchester leaves him without what could be his main lifeline and safe conduct to obtain a pass to the next Champions League. With the Europa League final further away than ever, the signing of Maurizio Sarri by the wolf is approaching in turn.