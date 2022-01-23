In the first half a yellow and red monologue with a brace from Abraham, Oliveira and Zaniolo in thirteen minutes. Pinamonti and Bajrami shorten in the second half

EMPOLI. An exaggerated Roma for 45 minutes overtakes Empoli and overtakes Lazio and Fiorentina in the standings, positioning themselves alone in sixth place. With the quality of the new signings and the impact strength of his striker Abraham and his jewel Zaniolo, Mourinho’s team showed one of their best faces of the season for a while, scoring four goals in just thirteen minutes, but not enough. to turn off the ambitions of the Tuscan team, able to take advantage of the mental decline of the Giallorossi in the second half to try to return to the match closed with the final 4-2. Considered one of the most brilliant team of this start to the championship, the Tuscan team, fresh from the honorable defeat in the Italian Cup against Inter, paid in the first minutes the dynamism and speed of the Giallorossi team, which appeared transformed by determination and fluidity of maneuver compared to the latest performances. Empoli found the energy to cut back first with Pinamonti, taking advantage of a second less brilliant Giallorossi fraction, and then with Bajrami. But Mou’s team, while not betraying its limits in terms of continuity of play, managed not to skid too much and find three precious points to chase a place in Europe, moving to -5 from fourth place.

Mourinho lines up Ibanez, Smalling and Mancini in defense, in midfield he opts for the new acquisitions Maitland-Niles and Sergio Oliveira, while in attack Zaniolo starts the holder alongside Abraham. Andreazzoli deploys the usual Christmas tree with Zurkowski, Ricci and Bandinelli in midfield and Pinamonti as the only striker. On the eve of the match, Mou had asked the English forward for even more quality and dynamism and the former Chelsea player satisfied him by scoring a brace in just over half an hour. At 24 ‘from outside the area he hits the center from the edge of the area using a rebound on a violent shot by Oliveira and at 33’ he is the fastest (also of his teammate Mancini) to put his foot under the goal after his retort saved by Vicar on the line. Unlocked by his bomber, who brings to 18 his seasonal centers in the first year in the Giallorossi, Mourinho’s team takes advantage of the spaces offered by Empoli and on the counterattack secures the result with Oliveira on a pass from Zaniolo that a few seconds later takes advantage of a foray by Mihataryan, triggered by Abraham’s heel strike, for the poker that effectively closes the match. The stunned Empoli struggles to regain clarity and measures. In addition, the Andrezzoli team must do without Marchizza, who left the field with a knee injury.

In the second half Roma made the mistake of moving back the center of gravity and Empoli took the opportunity to shorten the distances after ten minutes with Pinamonti on Bandinelli’s cross. Mourinho does not like, he embraces, fears the transformation of the less ordered and concentrated team. Maitland-Niles, after a good start to the race, makes a couple of errors in sequence that push the Portuguese coach to replace him with Vina. Also a way to send a message to the team that Mou asks for continuity of play and no distractions. A well-founded fear. Empoli makes the most of the mental decline and scores again with Bajrami. Mou runs for cover by inserting Veretout for Mkhitaryan to give more balance to the team. The changes support the team that holds up the impact of Empoli, without running further thrills.

