Senator still has no discharge forecast; he was hospitalized on thursday night (14.jul.2023) with an infection

the senator Romário (PL-RJ), 57 years old, remains hospitalized to treat an intestinal infection and, according to his communication team, he is stable, but with no plans for discharge. The congressman was hospitalized at Hospital Barra d’Or after feeling sick on Thursday night (14.Jul.2023). In 2021, Romário underwent emergency surgery to remove the gallbladder. The procedure was uneventful.