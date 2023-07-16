Senator is admitted to Barra D’Or Hospital with intestinal infection, taking intravenous antibiotics

Senator and former football player Romário (PL-RJ), 57 years old, had an improvement in his clinical condition this Saturday (15.Jul.2023). According to the medical bulletin, he remains hospitalized in the Hospital Barra D’Or, in Rio de Janeiro, with an intestinal infection. The congressman has been hospitalized since July 13. He is being treated with intravenous antibiotics and is accompanied by his family. Romário is a four-time world champion for the Brazilian national football team and a senator of the Republic since 2015, having been re-elected in 2022.