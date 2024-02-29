The heartbreaking posthumous letter from Daniella Thackray, a 25-year-old English woman struck down by an illness in just a few months

A touching story is that of Daniella Thackray, a young English woman aged just 25, who unfortunately was taken away by a terrible disease. Before leaving she wrote a touching letter, entrusting it to her family with the promise of publishing it on the day her heart stopped forever. Today that letter, which has gone viral, has broken the hearts of people from all over the world.

It was last summer, just a few months ago, when the life of a young English woman, 25-year-old Daniella Thackray, was completely turned upside down by an unpredictable and devastating diagnosis: Cholangiocarinoma. A tumor that affects the bile ducts and afflicts 2 people out of every 100,000. A pathology which, unfortunately, currently has no cure.

Aware of her destiny, the young woman wrote a letter and entrusted it to his family family members, with the promise to publish it when it would be extinguished forever. Unfortunately, that day has arrived and the words written by the girl, spread on the internet, have moved people from all over the world.

The heartbreaking words of Daniella Thackray

Daniella explained that since she received the diagnosis, what he chose to do was to enjoy every moment and beautiful things, rather than breaking down.

As I have always said and believed, you need to enjoy the little things in life and appreciate every moment! 'Romanticize' your life! Do everything that makes you happy and don't let anyone take away the joy of life.

Daniella explains that she has loved his life and everything beautiful he gave her: “(…) my job, my boyfriend, my family, my friends and my dog, the house we had to buy and the future we were creating for ourselves. Leo, my furry baby was definitely brought into my life to help brighten my darkest days“.

The 25-year-old then concluded by thanking and wishing her the best boyfriend Tomand quoting a phrase from Winnie the Poohwhich reads like this: