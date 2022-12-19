The Government of Tlaquepaque announced a new brand for the municipality under the motto “Tlaquepaque Falls in Love”, and with it a commitment to “romance tourism”that is, that the trips made to this place are for weddings, honeymoons, anniversaries or the formalization of a commitment.

“It is a market that we want to bet on, since we have the infrastructure, but we must communicate it correctly. This will mean a increase and displacement of people in the municipality”, assured the Coordinator of Economic Development and Fight against Inequality, Vicente García Magaña.

He added that annually tlaquepaque receives 3.5 million visitors a year, which means a direct economic benefit to the municipality of more than 900 million pesos.

“Our goal is to reach a international market as a benchmark for good management and a tourist destination that should be a must when visiting Jalisco, we know the challenge that this implies but we are ready,” said the Mayor, Citlalli Amaya.

He said that the municipality will be able to focus on improving the image, infrastructure and cleanliness of the Municipality.

For the image, a new logo was created in which the antenna of Cerro del Cuatro, the church of La Soledad, the icon of Jardín Hidalgo and El Parián were taken as references.

“I want people to appropriate it as a symbol that represents our identityour customs, and traditions, because Tlaquepaque Te Enamora, was born as a representation of who we are,” explained Amaya.