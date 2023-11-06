Music party

The 17th doesn’t bring bad luck to Red Bull and others Max Verstappen: the Dutchman celebrated his 17th triumph of the season out of 20 races played at Interlagos. Impressive figures, which also guaranteed Verstappen the winning percentage record in a single season. We are currently at 85%, when the previous record – which dates back to Alberto Ascari, in 1952 – was 75% (six successes in eight races). The only problem for the reigning world champion and his team seems to be that of always find new ways to celebrate these victories, especially via radio. This time, however, the Milton Keynes team and the orange champion did not lack originality.

When the team congratulated Max immediately after the checkered flag, they actually surprised him by radioing him the song Green, Green Grass of Home by Tom Jones. A classic from 1966. At that point the #1 of the Circus, despite him having admitted that he was not a good singer, enjoyed singing some verses of the song while he returned to parc fermé. But a question immediately arose among professionals and enthusiasts: how come a boy from ’97 knows a classic piece from over thirty years earlier so well? The number one of the Austrian wall took care of revealing the mystery: Christian Horner.

Vintage tastes songs of the heart

“Today we learned something else about Max, which is that when he came home from kart racing, his father used to play Tom Jones songs all the time – Horner revealed – so I managed to get Green, Green Grass of Home put on. We did Radio Red Bull“. The British manager, who is married to former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, also joked about the its star’s ‘vintage’ musical tastes. “I have no idea why a 26-year-old has ‘Green, Green Grass’ as his favorite song. But Jos told me in Qatar”Horner added.

“I asked him: ‘What is your favorite song?’, and I wanted to see if Paul [Smith, responsabile comunicazione Red Bull] he could have put it on the radio. And he said ‘Green, Green Grass’ by Tom Jones. I thought, obviously after the Spice Girls – he concluded with a joke – that he would have really liked Ed Sheeran, or someone contemporary his age. But no, Tom Jones.”. The thousand surprises of the strongest of all.